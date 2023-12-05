Ferrero Usa launches the new "collection" for Christmas parties

Ferrero presents in the United States its range of products dedicated to these Christmas holidays. The new range ranges from chocolates to candy and cookies. New products are already in US stores and are available online.

"The Christmas holidays are made to create memories and our robust line of festive and limited edition products can be the catalyst to help loved ones do just that -explains Jim Klein, chief customer officer at Ferrero North America-. Whether families want to celebrate every day in December the Kinder Holiday Mix countdown, or want to prepare something delicious with Nutella, there are so many opportunities to create magical moments with Ferrero".

The novelties start with the Ferrero Grande Assortment Collection includes an assortment of chocolates with two new additional flavors: Cappuccino and Manderly, a crunchy with hazelnut filling and almond aroma in the center. The Kinder Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar includes, on the other hand, 24 small windows containing a Kinder cake, including hollow figures, mini chocolate eggs, Kinder chocolate, Happy Hippo and Schoko Bons.

Again: Kinder Chocolate Mini Friends Creamy Milk is made with Kinder milk chocolate with cream filling and is individually wrapped in a Santa Claus package. The Kinder Chocolate Mini Amici Crunchy Cookie is a Kinder milk chocolate with cream filling and crunchy biscuit pieces, individually packed in a penguin box.

On sale for these holidays there are also glass jars for Nutella, available for the first time in the United States in a glass format with four designs dedicated to Christmas parties. The gingerbread cookies Keebler Fudge Stripes Elf are, instead, made in collaboration with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products: it is a festive version of Fudge Stripes, with gingerbread and white caramel. Each pack features four drawings based on scenes from the film Elf, which this year celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Finally, the Tic Tac Naughty Mints: two new flavors of Tic Tac, Tic Tac Naughty and Tic Tac Nice, black cherry and candy cane and assorted chocolate Minis for the holidays: a bag of chocolate minis with a package that contains an assortment of 85 individually wrapped treats, such as Butterfinger, Crunch and Baby Ruth.