Cultivated meat, law proposal to ban it in France

The bill "to ban the production, processing and marketing of synthetic meat throughout the national territory" has been submitted to the French parliament, in the interests of human health, animal health and the environment. The initiative comes from a group of parliamentarians from the French National Assembly, belonging to the Les Républicains party, who presented a plan that effectively follows the one just approved by the Italian Parliament.

Formally, the transalpine law proposal translates into an amendment to the French Rural Code, which explicitly introduces this ban on production, processing and marketing, only for meat produced in laboratories. The bill is also accompanied by an introductory report which contextualizes the deputies' request, which explicitly cites, for example, Italian law.

“The French parliament's initiative confirms Italy's role as a trailblazer in policies to protect citizens' health” commented Coldiretti president Ettore Prandini , underlining that “the battle over synthetic meat is now moving to Europe. On the other hand, it would not be the first time that we are pioneers in the EU. Suffice it to say that our country, thanks also to the pressure initiated by a collection of signatures by Coldiretti, was the first country to adopt national rules for the obligation of food origin labeling towards which the entire Union is progressively aligning. Europe with the overcoming of doubts and protests, at national and community level, which are now part of the past".