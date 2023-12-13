Pernod Ricard launches the first whisky produced in China

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Pernod Ricard has launched its first whisky produced in China. The French company today starts selling its Chuan Pure Malt Whisky, produced in the distillery of Mount Emei, in the province of Sichuan. This was stated by ceo Alexandre Ricard to journalists during a tour of the facility held today. " his first ever product by The Chuan, leader in a new category, celebrates Pernod Ricard’s vision to cr...