Sigep with an international vocation: buyers from 81 countries expected in Rimini

It was officially presented the 2024 edition of Sigep-The Dolce World Expo, the international exhibition of ice cream, pastry, bakery and coffee Italian Exhibition Group from 20 to 24 January next will animate the exhibition district of Rimini. Among the more than 1,200 brands exhibitors that will be present, in addition to the best offer made in Italy, the foreign share is close to 18% overall with 35 countries present: data that, underlined by Rimini, were not recorded since the January 2020 edition.

The most represented, after Italy, are Germany, Spain, France, Belgium and Turkey. There will also be groups from Ecuador, Brazil, Ukraine "to witness the completeness of Sigep’s offer in terms of new products, technologies, raw materials, furniture and services", underlines the presentation statement.

The leading event of IEG will attract to Rimini over 500 top buyers from 81 countries, in particular from the United States, Spain, Canada, Turkey, Brazil, India, China and the Arab Emirates. A foreign incoming, mainly represented by importers, distributors and food chains, made possible thanks to the collaboration with Ice Agency and the ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and with the support of the international network of regional advisors of the Italian Exhibition Group present in over 60 countries.

The Vision Plaza, the stage for the new national and international trends of the Dolce Foodservice, is back in the centre of the fairgrounds and is commented on and deepened by the great professionals of the sector. Great space will be given to the relative data on consumption of 'out of home', thanks to the analysis Cest of Circana, a leading company in the analysis and interpretation of consumer behavior.

In addition, the Vision Plaza, in collaboration with Italian and foreign media partners and industry associations will host important talks on four specific areas:

trends and innovations; market focus on the individual supply chains of Sigep (ice cream, pastry, chocolate, coffee and bakery); digital marketing; sustainability.

The internationality of Sigep is also confirmed by a rich program of competitions, including 3 international, which will see the participation of 25 countries from around the world: we start with the Gelato World Cup, the most important international competition in the world that includes ice cream, pastry, chocolate, catering and ice sculpture trials, involving 11 teams from Argentina, Brazil, China, South Korea, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Singapore, Taiwan and Hungary.



During the three days of competition (from Saturday 20 to Monday 22) there will be a double jury to decide: that of the team managers, in charge of evaluating the aesthetics, and that of the World Association of Chefs' Societies (the global voice of the kitchen professionals with over 240 associations of reference) that will decide instead on the taste. Among the novelties also the two jury presidents, namely Kenny Kong (Singapore Chef’s Association) and Martino Piccolo, known Australian ice cream maker.

In the Gelato Lab space instead to the European Challenge, European stage of the circuit Gelato Festival World Masters 2025, involving about twenty ice cream makers of the old continent.

At the Pastry Arena, great expectations for the Junior Pastry World Cup, the unique team competition that is aimed at young talents Under 23. This year’s theme is 'Myths and legends': telling a myth or a legend of your country to enhance its culture and history through the creations of confectioners. Ben 12 nations in the race: Australia, Chile, Korea, Philippines, France, Hong Kong, India, Malta, Peru, the United States, Taiwan and Uzbekistan.

The international jury consists of the Team Managers of the 12 teams with president of honor Maestro Iginio Massari and president of the jury Maestro Eugenio Morrone: president of the competition is Maestro Roberto Rinaldini.

The international screening of Sigep intensifies at a rapid pace around the world: the 2nd edition of Sigep China, scheduled from 24 to 26 April 2024 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian), will take place simultaneously at Anuga Select China, the main food fair in southern China organized by Anuga/Koelnmesse.

Thanks to the Sigep China project, the Italian Exhibition Group received the "Italian Excellence" award two days ago as part of the 18th China Awards 2023 organized by ICCF-Italy China Council Foundation that rewards every year the Italian and Chinese businesses that have distinguished themselves in each other’s markets.

In 2024, there will also be the great launch of Sigep Asia, scheduled in Singapore from 26 to 28 June, which will include Café Asia, International Coffee & Tea Asia and Sweets & Bakes Asia. A real showcase of the chains of artisanal ice cream, pastry, bakery, coffee and tea. Sigep Asia will be held alongside Restaurant Asia, co-organized with the Restaurant Association of Singapore and in partnership with the catering associations of the Asean countries.