Modena Traditional Balsamic Vinegar: bottle production grows (+5%)

The positive trend regarding the bottling of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO continues for 2023. The confirmation comes from the qualified observatory of Abtm Servizi Srl, the company that refers to the Consortium Producers Antiche Acetaie based in Vaciglio di Modena, within which there is one of the two public centers authorized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and of the forests to the use of the inimitable "Giugiaro bottles" and their preparation before being put on the market. In recent days, in particular, the last bottles of the year have been prepared, exceeding 65 thousand, with an increase of 5% compared to 2022.

In 2023, according to the numbers provided by the same company, out of ten bottles packaged by Abtm Servizi, 6 were "Affinato", i.e. with a minimum aging of 12 years, and 4 were "Extra Vecchio", with a decanting cycle of at least 25 years old.

A central role in driving growth is played by several foreign countries which, together, absorb around 70% of sales. In the top positions are those nations which, in addition to having consumers with high spending capacity, appreciate the gastronomic products of Italian cuisine: among them the United States, Germany, France, Austria, Spain, England and the Middle East stand out. “It is clear that in these countries, as I always like to remind foreigners who visit us, the Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Dop is found only in those shops that we can define as boutiques of food and wine products, but on the other hand the exceptional quality, the limited quantity available and the rigorous application of the specifications to which we adhere cannot fail to have an impact", highlights Mario Gambigliani Zoccoli , president of the Consortium Producers Antiche Acetaie and of Abtm Servizi Srl

The growth in interest in Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO and in the history and traditions of which black gold is an expression finds further confirmation in the constant increase in tourists, both Italian and foreign, who ask to know where and how it comes product. The combination of the land of motors and good food is a classic, highly attractive because it is unique and cannot be imitated. The guest from a simple spectator becomes the protagonist of a multi-sensory experience that completes and qualifies the knowledge of the product kept in the vinegar factory. A plus that foreigners appreciate greatly is the welcome in their own home offered by the manufacturer.

A further positive sign for a product that can only be niche is the return of young people. “Every year as the Association of Expert Tasters of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO we organize a course for vinegar factory managers and, with satisfaction, we note that there are more and more young people interested in dedicating themselves to this activity. What fascinates and attracts, in addition to the product and its history, are the context in which it operates, usually rural, and the resulting lifestyle, demanding but very far from the daily routine of office life", concludes Gambigliani Zoccoli .