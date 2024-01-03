Global red wine consumption is declining

The last twenty years marks an epochal change in the world of wine consumption: red wines are decreasing in absolute terms, while whites and rosés are on the rise. The data, updated to 2021, come from the International Organization of Vine and Wine (Oiv) and cover the years from 2000 to 2021.

As regards red, production reached its peak in 2004, only to then observe, from that year until today, a decrease of 25%. In relative terms, at the beginning of the century, red wines occupied 48% of total consumption, while in 2021 the same percentage has reduced to 43%. A particularly marked decline in the production of red wine was recorded in France, with -50%.

Completely different music for white wines, whose production increased by 13% in 2021 compared to the lowest level recorded in 2002. The overtaking of reds occurred in 2013. At the beginning of the century, white covered on average 46% of the global total, while in recent years it has risen to 49%. Growth driven by sparkling wines, primarily prosecco.

Finally, regarding rosés, both demand and supply have grown, with an increase in global production from 6-7% twenty years ago to 8% today.