Sigep /2. Cinque giorni tra talk e start-up

Fairs Fiera Cesena driven by Macfrut: 2023 turnover (+48%) at 9.1 million euros

Fruit and vegetable exposure increased by 67% in 5 years. Already sold 80% surface area for 2024 edition

Macfrut runs and drives the Cesena Fiera budget for the 40th consecutive year in positive territory. The numbers were presented this morning (Friday 15 December) at the Shareholders' Meeting which saw... more