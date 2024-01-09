Ieg Asia acquires Montgomery Asia F&B events

The growth abroad of the Italian Exhibition Group continues. In fact, Ieg Asia Pte Ltd recently acquired the food & beverage sector fairs Specialty Food & Drinks Asia, Specialty Coffee & Tea Asia and Food2Go from Montgomery Asia. A move, with strong strategic value, which strengthens Ieg Asia's commitment to positively contributing to the F&B panorama of Singapore and the Asean markets.

The three events will in fact take place simultaneously - from 26 to 28 June 2024 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Singapore - and will join the highly anticipated inaugural edition of Sigep Asia, the International Exhibition of Ice Cream, Pastry, Bakery, Coffee and Tea craftsmen by Ieg, which will be held in conjunction with the 5th edition of Restaurant Asia, the International Exhibition of Catering, Cooking and Culinary Equipment and Supplies.

In the organizers' goals, this merger will mark a crucial moment for the F&B industry, as it will offer an event so specialized and concentrated that it will fully satisfy the needs of the F&B sector - all under one roof - for both the titans of the sector, both for start-ups. The convergence of all aspects of the food & beverage world will open a range of opportunities on the latest trends and innovations also with a dynamic platform for networking and collaboration through meetings, conferences and seminars, engaging masterclasses and demonstrations. The great Singapore event will be strengthened from an exclusive “Buyer X” hosted buyer program, designed to facilitate international interactions, partnerships and business opportunities. Industry operators, exhibitors and visitors will have an engaging experience, designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of the F&B landscape.

“Since launching this event in 2017 our goal has been to provide the best in global gourmet, artisanal and specialty F&B products to the Singapore and Southeast Asian markets,” said Christopher McCuin , managing director of Montgomery Asia."We are proud to have achieved exactly this. Singapore's F&B event space is extremely crowded and we believe that bringing these events together will help consolidate this exciting market. We would like to thank all our partners, associations and customers for their wide-ranging support, many of whom have been with us since the first edition."

“This acquisition represents a further step for our Group on the international stage - said Corrado Peraboni , CEO of Ieg - In recent years we have consolidated our presence in the organization of B2B events in the sectors in which we are protagonists, including the food&beverage is excellence. The Singapore event is positioned in a global business hub, with a presence in strategic markets for the development of the food sector and with decisive effects on the value of our fairs in Italy also in light of the important database of companies and operators that l The acquisition moves us. Our mission as a community catalyst is in fact global and circular."

For his part, Francesco Santa , International Business Development Director of IEG, announced: "The synergy of these events under the IEG umbrella will undoubtedly establish a new benchmark for boutique trade fairs, aligning perfectly with our mission of deliver an extraordinary experience to all our stakeholders. This strategic expansion is a clear reflection of our unwavering dedication to exceeding the expectations of our exhibition partners and visitors. It is a step forward in our unwavering commitment to excellence in the F&B sector and of hospitality".

“In less than 1 year since starting its operations on March 1, 2023, Ieg Asia has grown its portfolio of events, especially in the F&B sector. I have full confidence that together, these events will set a new benchmark reference for boutique trade shows in the Singapore and Asean F&B arena, and is in line with our dedication to curating an extraordinary experience for our stakeholders, exhibition partners and visitors,” concluded Ilaria Cicero , Chief Executive Officer of Ieg Asia.