Beer: production and consumption on the rise in Europe in 2022

All the numbers from the Brewers of Europe annual report

In 2022, beer sales in Europe reached 313 million hectoliters in volume. This is reported by the European Beer Trends Report, the annual report by Brewers of Europe. Growing numbers, therefore, but still lower than pre-pandemic levels. Beer consumption stood at 297 million hectoliters in 2020, rising to 301 million hectoliters in 2021. In 2019, however, the same quantity was 322 million.

In the year under review, the largest beer seller in Europe was Germany (79 million hectolitres), followed by the United Kingdom (46 million) and Spain (42 million). In the same year, production marked 358 million hectoliters, with an increase compared to both 2021 (344 million) and 2020 (342 million). Also in this case, the figure is lower than 2019 (364 million). In terms of production, Germany is still first (87 million hectoliters), followed by Spain, the United Kingdom and Poland (38 million).