Table grapes. Macfrut: Italy is the world's leading producer with 1 million tonnes

The top global players, market trends, marketing policies, new cultivars, technical and technological innovations, a large test field, guided tours. All this in a major global event together with an absolute protagonist: table grapes. Symbolic product of the 41st edition of Macfrut (Rimini Expo Center 8-10 May 2024), it will be at the center of the global spotlight with Macfrut Table Grape Symposium, an event dedicated to supply chain operators which attracts the main experts and players from all over the world on four common threads: international symposium with companies and technical-scientific contributions; field visits to see first-hand the technical aspects; the exhibition area with the main global producers in the sector; networking activities.

The symposium is coordinated by Bruno Mezzetti of the Polytechnic University of Marche. “The growth trend in global table grape production is positive, estimated at 5.7% and which for Europe can reach 14%, in particular thanks to the entry into production of new plants with new varieties of Seedless table grapes produced mainly in Italy, the leading European producer and exporter of table grapes, with approximately 1 million tons of grapes produced, almost two thirds in Puglia and one third in Sicily. This record has an economic and employment value of the utmost importance. The symposium will represent a meeting between researchers and public and private experts of international importance who will discuss issues relating to innovation and varietal protection, propagation techniques and quality of nursery material, new production systems with precision techniques , quality and market management".

The event will unfold during the three days of Macfrut, with the opening (Wednesday 8 May) dedicated to the Symposium designed with the aim of providing specialized operators with specific insights on genetic programs, selection and new cultivars, innovations on precision techniques for the cultivation and management of production systems (soil, soilless, water management, nutrition and pest and disease management), conservation, processing and post-harvest quality management techniques, ending with the varieties preferred by the consumer. On Thursday 9 May there will be space at the Macfrut Table Grape Global Players with the spotlight on market trends and production performance in the presence of the world's top players, while the final day on Friday will be dedicated to technical visits guided by experts in the test field set up at the inside the fair in what has been defined as "Table grape on field".



