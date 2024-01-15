Metro Italia: turnover (+9.4%) at 1.97 billion euros in 2022-2023

The 2022/2023 fiscal year of Metro Italia, the company specialized in wholesale trade in the Horeca sector, closed with a turnover of 1.97 billion euros (+9.4% compared to the previous fiscal year). A result driven by all sales channels, which recorded better performances compared to 2021-2022. Globally, the Metro AG Group recorded a turnover of 30.6 billion euros (+2.7% compared to 2021-2022).

With 49 points of sale in 16 regions, 2 depots for the FSD (Food Service Distribution) channel and around 4,000 employees in Italy, Metro boasts an assortment of around 30,000 references, around 23,700 Food and around 6,300 Non Food, made available to around 200,000 clients. Of the total Food references, 7,000 are local (23%) - references that the company makes available to its customers thanks to a network of approximately 800 partner suppliers distributed throughout Italy.

Analyzing the results obtained in 2022-2023 by the individual sales channels, Cash&Carry, which represents 77% of Metro Italia's total sales, recorded a turnover of 1.5 billion euros (+6.5% and +93 million euro on 2021-2022).

Double-digit growth also for the Food Service Distribution (Fsd) channel, which closed the year with a turnover of 434 million euros (+17.3% and +64 million euros compared to 2021-2022). The development of this canal will be one of Metro's priorities in 2023-2024. Thanks to deliveries made from the Stores and the two depots in Siziano (Pavia) and Fara Sabina (Rieti), Metro is able to reach customers in all sixteen regions in which it is present.

The excellent performance of the Online Market, present today in Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands and France, also affected the performance of Metro Italia in 2022-2023. In Italy, the online sales channel launched in July 2022 recorded exponential growth, closing the fiscal year with a turnover of 12.6 million euros. The Online Market is a marketplace open to all where it is possible to find over 100,000 products made available by over 200 partner companies. For the sorting of products, Metro uses a warehouse operational since July 2022 in Casei Gerola (Pavia).

In the fiscal year 22-23, Metro's "Own Brand" products received great appreciation from customers - around 3,500 references, 622 million euros in turnover, +25.7% compared to 2021-2022.

Among the ambitious goals achieved there are also ESG ones, a key pillar for the company which, with the new strategy presented in 2022, aims to be "Carbon Neutral" by 2040. From the point of view of environmental sustainability, the steps forward are important carried out by the company compared to the previous year, avoiding the release of approximately 3,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere. Metro has reduced its consumption of methane gas by 25%, its water consumption by 14% and its electricity consumption by 5.5%. Results made possible thanks to decarbonisation projects and the point of sale awareness programme, Metro GO.

Looking instead at what has been done to combat food waste, the company has further consolidated its collaboration with the Banco Alimentare Foundation by donating surplus products amounting to 5.5 million euros.