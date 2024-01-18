Parma Ham: new Supply Regulation Plan in force

2024 opens for Parma Ham with the entry into force of the new Supply Regulation Plan, the document that defines the production volumes of the PDO sector for the next three years. Approved by the italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry last November and which became effective starting from January 1st, the Plan identifies the ideal level of supply of Parma Ham, calculating it based on the demand for the product, and attributes to each individual company a specific production quota. The objective is to manage production volumes and guarantee the right market balance, avoiding production excesses and ensuring greater stability for the entire supply chain, as well as the protection and enhancement of the quality of the product and the intrinsic value of the PDO.

“The entry into force of the new Supply Regulation Plan is particularly relevant news, especially in this historical moment. For years now, we have been witnesses of unpredictable and extremely changeable macroeconomic and geopolitical scenarios, which constantly test the stability of production realities", comments the president of the Consortium Alessandro Utini. “On the one hand, our producers have for some time now been faced with unprecedented increases in prices and the limited availability of raw materials, also affected by animal health problems; on the other hand, the consumer found himself with a purchasing power that was heavily penalized by inflationary dynamics, which necessarily led him to prefer generic and, in general, cheaper cured meats. In this context, burdened by production criticalities and contraction in consumption, the Supply Regulation Plan confirms itself as an instrument of particular importance and strategic value, to the benefit of both our companies and, in general, the Parma Ham market".

For his part, the director of the Parma Ham Consortium Stefano Fanti declares: “The Supply Regulation Plan has a clear economic policy value. The operational model it outlines collects the points of view and positions expressed by the consortium companies, with the clear objective of acting as a shared tool, with a key role in facing the present and defining the future of our PDO. Heartfelt thanks go to the Emilia-Romagna Region and above all to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, for their active collaboration and for having supported our Consortium's project with great sensitivity and attention".

The current Regulatory Plan for the Supply of Parma Ham will be in force until the end of 2026. To adequately support the production level it defines, the development of foreign markets plays a fundamental role, where the product has an ever-growing presence. most relevant, with the primacy going to the USA. And it is precisely in the United States, in Las Vegas, that the Winter Fancy Food Show will be held from 21st to 23rd January, the reference food fair for the West coast, in which the Parma Ham Consortium will participate with its own stand, for dialogue with sector operators and plan the activities of the year that has just begun.