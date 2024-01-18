Asiago Consortium: double victory in Brazil and Chile

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Asiago Cheese Protection Consortium celebrates two important results in the international action to protect the Asiago Protected Designation of Origin in Brazil and Chile, promising markets for quality Made in Italy. In Brazil, the Consortium obtained the cancellation of the registration for a figurative trademark "Asiago Ccfn" filed in 2020 by Consortium For Common Food Names Holdings Inc., an...