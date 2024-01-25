Macfrut 2024: third edition of Spices & Herbs Global Expo

Spices & Herbs Global Expo at Macfrut 2024, confirms and relaunches. The only European exhibition dedicated to spices, officinal and aromatic herbs confirms its presence for the third consecutive year, making it an essential point of reference for the sector. At the same time, it relaunches with an increasingly international scope, involving buyers from 13 countries on four continents, together with the major operators in the raw materials supply chain.

All this from 8 to 10 May next at the Rimini Expo Center on the occasion of the 41st edition of Macfrut, the international fruit and vegetable supply chain fair. “The show was born as a need to bring together the operators of a complex supply chain which to date does not have a single and specialized meeting place", explains one of the coordinators of the Show Andrea Primavera , president of Fippo (Italian Federation of Medicinal Plant Producers). "The exhibition space, which is undergoing considerable expansion, will host companies from all over the world. We are working to ensure that this event becomes increasingly central to the sector of aromatic, medicinal plants, spices and botanical derivatives."

The big news is an incoming program with the presence of buyers from 13 countries. “Macfrut has decided to invest in specialized incoming and a team of experts is working to prepare the arrival of buyers in the sector from the major user countries of aromatic and medicinal plants", continues Primavera . "More than 13 countries are involved in the project , from 4 continents, together with the major operators in the raw materials supply chain. Buyers are invited to learn more about an event that is destined to grow in the coming years. A unique place where you can get to know the growers, collectors and primary processors, the trade and the experts in the world of aromatic and medicinal plants. The incoming project includes not only a visit to the Spices & Herbs Global Expo pavilion, but also a tour of the Emilia Romagna area to visit the agricultural companies, the technological supply chain of specialized equipment, but also the tourist, environmental and industrial excellences of the region" .

The participation of leading companies in the medicinal plants and their primary derivatives supply chain in the next edition of Spices & Herbs Global Expo is growing, with a strong presence of companies from abroad. Among these, worth mentioning is the presence of international collectives that will be present at the fair for the first time. Among the new features of Macfrut 2024: the first edition of the "botanical by-products gallery", a review of highly innovative functional products from agricultural supply chains; an area dedicated to herb processing technologies; the return of the Fippo Forum now in its eleventh edition. The area is coordinated by Fippo, Erboristeria Domani and Cannamela.