Nestlé Health Science launches nutrition drinks for children

Nestlé presents the new nutritional breakfast smoothie for children and adolescents. The launch was carried out by Carnation Breakfast Essentials, a brand of Nestlé Health Science that has made its new fruit and protein based nutritional shake. The new Strawberry Banana Smoothie drinks contain fruit puree and provide the protein equivalent of a third cup of fruit and 21 vitamins and minerals.

This, the company emphasizes, "to offer families who have little time available a convenient nutritious drink for breakfast". Beverages have 50% less sugar than other brands of chilled juices and shakes.

Suitable from a nutritional point of view for children from 4 years of age, adolescents and adults, Carnation Breakfast Essentials fruit smoothies and proteins support brain health thanks to the intake of zinc, folate, iron and vitamin B12; the immune system with 100% of the daily value of vitamin C and 50% of the daily value of vitamin D; strong bones with 20% of the daily value of calcium and 50% of the daily value of vitamin D.

The nutrient requirements of children and adolescents are higher than in any other period of their lives. However, according to a report by the Dietary Guidelines Advisory, 90% of children aged 4-18 fail to meet the dietary requirements of one or more key nutrients.

"It is unlikely that nutrients missing at breakfast will be recovered later in the day -said Mohini Joshi, vice president of marketing for the Nestlé Health Science brand-. That’s why we have developed our new Carnation Breakfast Essentials nutritional drinks based on fruit and protein shakes to offer parents a delightful way to support their families' nutrient intake and help them get through the day".



