Krombacher Italia: vola fatturato (+19%) nel 2023

Beverage Krombacher Italia: turnover soars (+19%) in 2023

Above all, the Horeca channel is growing. More beer in kegs (+17.5%), less in bottles (-10%)

Over 450 thousand hectoliters of beer sold, with an increase of 12% compared to 2022. Even more encouraging are the numbers regarding the turnover which stands at 6.15 million euros: +19% on an annual... more