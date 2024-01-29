Krombacher Italia: turnover soars (+19%) in 2023

Over 450 thousand hectoliters of beer sold, with an increase of 12% compared to 2022. Even more encouraging are the numbers regarding the turnover which stands at 6.15 million euros: +19% on an annual basis, as well as the best result for the company since 2015. We are talking about Krombacher Italia, whose success during 2023 is largely attributed by the company to the current expansion strategy in the Horeca sector.

Among the formats, the lion's share of the market was kegged beer, which saw an increase of 17.5%, equivalent to 81% of total sales in Italy. On the contrary, bottled beers are decreasing (-10%), but this is a precise strategy of the German company to reduce distribution in the off-trade channel, which currently covers less than 5% of the total volume. Among the varieties, Krombacher Pils triumphs, loved by both Germans and Italians, which represents approximately 85% of total keg beer sales.

“2023 has shown us that the strategic choice made three years ago to invest in the on-trade channel, in order to create a premium positioning of our brand, is paying off for us", comments Davide Grossi , CEO of Krombacher Italia. "The the result achieved is first and foremost the result of a strong partnership with our distributors who experience Krombacher as 'their' beer. At the end of 2023 we have more than 50 which allow us to be present in a widespread manner throughout the national territory. Exclusive partnerships that aim to train a qualified sales force that leads to the creation of a quality-based brewing culture, with the aim of putting the beer product at the center of any discussion."