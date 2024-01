Addio a Francesco Canella, una vita tra supermercati e terzo settore

Distribution Private label: 8.5 billion typical local products sold in large-scale retail trade

In Italy Mdd goods cover 31.5% of the consumer goods turnover, up from 28.3% in 2019

Almost 30% (27.2%) of the turnover of typical local Italian products, equal to 8.5 billion euros, is generated directly by Modern Distribution through distributor brands. The report “Private Label and M... more