Acetaia Giusti: turn over boosted (+25%) in 2023

Acetaia Giusti, an ancient producer of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, closes 2023 with a turnover of 17 million euros. The turnover sees a leap of 25% compared to 2022 and 57% compared to 2021. The company reports an export of 60%: in this context, the largest buyer is Germany, with 30% of the market share, while the USA covers 21%, followed by South Korea with 16%. In the last 12 months, the Casa Giusti...