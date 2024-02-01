Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Koelnmesse and Fiere di Parma: convergence of forces for Tuttofood
Partnership between the two entities expands: integrated trade fair reality for the agri-food market is born
Koelnmesse and Fiere di Parma proudly announce the expansion of their partnership. Having successfully collaborated in the Food-Tec industry for the past 8 years, the two organizations are now extending their cooperation to the Food & Beverage sector.<br id="isPasted">Starting in 2024, TuttoFood will be supported by Koelnmesse, the organizer behind globally renowned food fairs such as Anuga and ISM....
lml - 37929
