France: food sovereignty will become law

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal (photo) is in favor of codifying food sovereignty in national law. This was stated by the prime minister himself during this morning's press conference held together with ministers Bruno Le Maire (Economy), Marc Fesneau (Agriculture) and Christophe Béchu (Ecological transition).

Speaking about the farmers' protest, particularly rooted in France and which reached Brussels today from all over Europe, Attal pointed out that "the dialogue has never been interrupted, my door has never been been closed". The prime minister expressed his desire to include "the objective of food sovereignty" in French legislation. “We want to be sovereign, sovereign in farming. Sovereigns in reaping. Sovereign in feeding us", added Attal , with the intention of sending a "clear message" with "two watchwords for agriculture: produce and protect".

Other items on the agenda: the strengthening of the Egalim law on agricultural remuneration, which aims to prevent producers from finding themselves in a price war between supermarkets but also between distributors and suppliers of the agro-industry. “Europe must be a factor of protection and sovereignty,” declared Attal .

As for the protectionist measures announced in recent days, the Prime Minister said that he will adopt "without delay" a "safeguard clause" to prevent the importation into France of fruit and vegetables treated with the pesticide thiacloprid, a product banned in Europe. This is, Attal underlined, a "mirror measure" that France can adopt to avoid "unfair competition".

A final mention of the open question of limiting imports of Ukrainian wheat into the European Union. “On Ukraine, as I said, we are moving forward with the creation of safeguard clauses, particularly on poultry. We will have to address the issue of cereals in the negotiations that are opening," the prime minister said.