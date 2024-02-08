Tosca signs agreement with the British SSP

Tosca-Eccellenze toscane, the catering format recently created by the entrepreneur Pietro Nicastro, already creator with Monica Fantoni of the Löwengrube brand, has signed an agreement with SSP, Select service partner, UK multinational catering services based in London that operates more than 2,800 branded catering and retail units in over 180 airports and 300 railway stations in 35 countries as a dealership. SSP is close to landing in Italy after the agreement signed in June 2023 with Grandi Stazioni Retail, a leading company in travel retail in Italy that manages the commercial areas of the 14 most important railway stations in our country.

Thanks to this agreement, Tosca, which in September 2022 opened the first restaurant a few kilometers from Florence (precisely in Lastra a Signa), finds in the travel channel a strategic pillar for its growth. The famous schiacciata, emphasizes an official statement, is the protagonist of the new catering format that represents the tradition of the Tuscan gastronomic offer, characterized by the excellence of selected ingredients for which Tosca has managed to make exclusive agreements with the main DOP and DOCG consortia of the region: ham, pecorino, fennel and oil".

"Thanks to the agreement with SSP -explains Nicastro- we can count on the collaboration of a partner highly specialized in catering in travel places and with a strong international presence. We hope that the first openings together, scheduled in Italy from 2024, can be a driving force to bring Tosca to the conquest of foreign countries, with a format that we consider to be really appealing to international audiences".

"The partnership with Tosca -adds Gérard D'Onofrio, ceo of SSP- represents a strategic turning point for our company, combining Italian excellence and refinement to our vision of innovation. The opening of our new Tosca stores at Torino Porta Nuova station in March and Roma Termini in April does not only mean an expansion, but is a celebration of the Italian art of living, a bridge between traditions and the future".



