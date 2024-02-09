Italgel completes acquisition of the Spanish Protein

Italgel SpA active in the production of gelatin and collagen, controlled by the private equity BU (Bregal Unternehmerkapital) Funds, announces that it has acquired from entrepreneurs Maria Teresa Figueres and Francesc Gavarró all the shares of Protein SA, a Spanish producer specialized in collagen with over 30 years of experience of experience in the sector.

This first acquisition made by Italgel, completed in partnership with the Vezza family (the founding family of Italgel) and with the co-founders of Protein Francesc Gavarró and Maria Teresa Figueres , aims to strengthen the positioning of the Italgel Group in the sale and distribution of products at collagen base. The acquisition of Protein will help the Italgel Group to improve the offer to its customers through a complete and high added value range of gelatine and collagen-based solutions intended for the food, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

“We are happy to welcome Protein to the Italgel Group, a company with over thirty years of history in the production and distribution of collagen and collagen-based food supplements", comments Pablo Silber , CEO of Italgel. "L The acquisition and integration of Protein will allow the Italgel Group to improve its positioning in the collagen and nutraceutical sector, while expanding production geographically. We are also honored to welcome highly specialized professionals to our team."

“We have decided to join forces with Italgel as we strongly believe in the uniqueness of this project on the international scene,” added Gavarró and Figueres , co-founders and CEO of Protein, who reinvested in the operation while maintaining the role of directors Protein delegates. “We believe that this partnership is a unique opportunity to foster Protein's growth in the B2B and B2C channels, providing the company with the best resources to contribute to its future success.”

For her part, Valentina Pippolo , Partner and Country Head of BU Italia, said: “We are happy and satisfied that BU has contributed to the creation of such a unique partnership, built on the integration of two solid realities, with a distinctive positioning thanks to work of their teams. The acquisition of Protein will allow the Italgel Group to strengthen its presence in the rapidly growing gelatin and collagen sector, simultaneously consolidating its production capacity and continuing the diversification project launched in recent years".