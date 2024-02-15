Macfrut 2024 presented in Nigeria

The mission of President Renzo Piraccini and Cecilia Marzocchi of the foreign office to present Macfrut to operators and organizations in Nigeria, in the Lagos and Ogun states, has concluded. The mission was possible thanks to the collaboration of the Ice Agency office in Lagos directed by Maurizio Ferri .

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with over 200 million inhabitants and the agricultural sector represents a third of its gross domestic product. The fruit and vegetable supply chain requires many interventions to improve productivity and volumes, since the quantities produced are insufficient to satisfy internal demand, and significant imports from neighboring countries are resorted to. Nigeria has been participating in Macfrut since last year and in this edition (8-10 May 2024 Rimini Expo Centre) the number of companies will significantly increase, over 30, together with the exhibition surface area (200 m2). The exhibitors are mainly producers, but also importers of technologies and technical means for agriculture.

“Macfrut, whose formula differs from all other trade fairs in the sector", states Renzo Piraccini , president of Macfrut, "has proven to respond to the needs of developing countries, which seek not only to sell some of their productions on the markets international, but are above all interested in purchasing technologies and acquiring technical knowledge. The most profitable market for their fruit and vegetables is the domestic one because, especially in large-scale retail trade, there is no supply adequate to demand and prices are often higher than those in sales outlets in Europe”.

In addition to the meetings and presentations with the operators, the mission was an opportunity to visit the Lagos fruit and vegetable market, both wholesale and retail, the largest in all of West Africa. In addition to the market, there were several meetings and visits to numerous agricultural companies, especially horticultural ones (fruit growing is almost exclusively located in the north of the country), together with the Federal University of Nigeria.