Gulfood 2024: Italian agri-food exports grow

The Inauguration Ceremony of the Italian Pavilion took place today at Gulfood 2024, the main trade fair dedicated to the agri-food sector in the United Arab Emirates, scheduled from today to 23 February at the Dubai World Trade Center and which sees the presence of 200 Italian companies . The country has great potential for Italian agri-food exports which up to November 2023 recorded growth of 8.4%,...