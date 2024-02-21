March 25, 2024: National Balsamic Vinegar Day of Modena is born

The Institute for the Valorization of Italian Vinegars and Condiments (IVACI) announces the establishment of 25 March 2024 as the first National Day dedicated to Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. Under the other patronage of the ministries of Agriculture and Culture, the Italian Cultural Institute of New York and Ice Agenzia, which shared its founding values and belonging, Ivaci has chosen this day to honor and spread knowledge of one of the most appreciated Italian products in the world.

The date has a special meaning for the history and evolution of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. On March 25, 1933, the Ministry of Agriculture officially recognized the impact of the Balsamic Vinegar of Modena industry on Italian gastronomy and culture. Originally from Modena, this precious condiment has conquered the palates of many thanks to its unique taste, its distinctive aroma and its rich and intense colour. Today, chefs and food enthusiasts continue to recognize and celebrate this extraordinary Italian product.

"We are pleased to announce the establishment of the Day dedicated to this gastronomic treasure, so that all enthusiasts can participate in its celebration. Ivaci's commitment is aimed at valorising the very rich heritage of Italian vinegars and condiments, contributing to the global diffusion of authentic flavors of Made In Italy. The institution of this day recognizes the global value of authentic Italian excellence", declared Patrizia Marchi , president of Ivaci.

The presentation event to the Italian press of the rich program of activities aimed at spreading awareness of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and its many culinary applications is scheduled for March 25th; in the following months, the initiatives of the participating companies and the relevant bodies will follow one another with their mission. The establishment of the "National Day of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena" took place through the National Day Archives, an online forum used to register and record national days. Finally, by registering in the National Day Archive, this day will also join the other national days for food such as "National Ice Cream Day", "National Pizza Day" and "National Pasta Day".