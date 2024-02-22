ShopFully buys Ofertia and expands in Spain, Mexico and Colombia

ShopFully consolidates its presence in Spain, Mexico and Colombia with the acquisition of the website and app of Ofertia, a Spanish marketplace that connects more than 4 million consumers and includes a wide range of brands and retailers in various sectors including supermarkets, consumer electronics and crafts.

Thanks to this investment, the Italian tech company, one of the European leaders in the drive to store that connects millions of consumers to physical stores around them, further expands its audience in these markets: Moreover, with the acquisition in 2022 of another Spanish player, Tiendeo, confirms its commitment to grow in this region. The value of the transaction has not been disclosed.

ShopFully is already present in 25 countries in Europe, Australia and Latin America and supports more than 500 brands and retailers to reach more than 200 million online users. With the integration of Ofertia, it now has an additional resource to support its partners "at a crucial moment in the digital transition of the retail sector in Spain, Mexico and Colombia", as the official statement underlines.

"We are excited to announce the integration of Ofertia among our proprietary marketplaces -says Stefano Portu, ceo & founder of ShopFully-. By capturing the website and app, we can provide our customers with another strategic tool to connect with consumers across the entire purchase journey, from searching for online information to the in-store shopping experience".

ShopFully, with its proprietary marketplaces (DoveConviene, PromoQui, VolantinoFacile and Tiendeo) and its platform of hyperlocal marketing based on artificial intelligence (HI! - Hyperlocal Intelligence)is able to connect millions of consumers globally to thousands of shops in their vicinity. In 2023, she joined Media Central Group to create Europe’s leading Drive to Store marketing platform.