Cibus 2024: a record-breaking edition is expected

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

A record edition. Sold out at Cibus 2024 (Parma, 7-10 May), the reference event for the Made in Italy agri-food sector, the result of the consolidated collaboration between Fiere di Parma and Federalimentare. A 22nd edition which this year will surpass any other in terms of the number of exhibitors (over 3,000 brands and a waiting list of 600 companies) and the expected presence of buyers from Italian...