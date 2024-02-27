Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Cibus 2024: a record-breaking edition is expected
Sold out, with over 3000 brands booked and 120 thousand m2 of exhibition space
A record edition. Sold out at Cibus 2024 (Parma, 7-10 May), the reference event for the Made in Italy agri-food sector, the result of the consolidated collaboration between Fiere di Parma and Federalimentare. A 22nd edition which this year will surpass any other in terms of the number of exhibitors (over 3,000 brands and a waiting list of 600 companies) and the expected presence of buyers from Italian...
EFA News - European Food Agency
