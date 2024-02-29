Marr, turnover exceeded two billion euros

Marr surpasses, and by a lot, the barrier of 2 billion in turnover. The Cremonini group company, leader in Italy in foodservice distribution, has anticipated the preliminary figures on the occasion of the commercial convention held tomorrow in Rimini.

While waiting for the complete numbers, which will be presented to the market on March 13th (the company is listed in Milan), Marr has announced that it will close the first financial year of its 52-year history by exceeding 2 billion euros in turnover, with a preliminary final balance of consolidated total revenues which in the 2023 financial year stands at 2,085 million euros (against 1,930 million in 2022).

Over 1,000 people - commercial managers and sales force - from over 40 distribution units of the group present throughout Italy will take part in the convention, whose theme is "We are MARR".

"The Convention - explains a note - will be an opportunity to share with the commercial organization the lines of development for strengthening market leadership. The Marr Group also continues its commitment to sustainable development, with the recent launch of initiatives in the field of "Health and Nutrition" aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles characterized by correct nutrition. In this sense, training courses have been designed aimed at its employees and collaborators, some categories of particularly sensitive people (children and adolescents ) as well as to its customers, also through the selection of a range of products with specific requirements. In the ESG context - concludes the company note - MSCI's AA rating has been confirmed in recent days".