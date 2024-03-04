Macfrut 2024: Cuba is present

A presentation tour of Macfrut 2024 took place in Cuba last week. Cuban fruit and vegetable companies have already participated in the fair for three editions, and last year there were more than 50 operators from the Caribbean country.

Also in 2024, participation, coordinated by the Ice Agency office in Havana directed by Simona Autuori , will be important and will concern both companies exporting fresh fruit (mango, avocado and papaya primarily), and companies interested in importing technologies and materials. Some operators are interested in agrivoltaics, given the energy shortage from which the island structurally suffers, a theme that for the first time will be the protagonist in one of the salons within Macfrut (Rimini Expo Center 8-10 May 2024).

Despite the difficulties linked to the embargo that has affected Cuba for many years and the consequent difficulty in accessing international credit, the more structured companies have nevertheless found their space on the market.