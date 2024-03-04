Artusi conquers the East

This morning in Bologna, in the press room of the Regional Council of Emilia Romagna, the press conference was held to present the Chinese edition of Pellegrino Artusi 's book "Science in the kitchen and the art of eating well" in the presence of the councilors Alessio Mammi (Agriculture and Agri-food) and Mauro Felicori (Culture and Landscape).

At the meeting, among others, the president of Aife (Italian Dried Fodder Association) Gian Luca Bagnara was also present, who in his speech recalled the speed with which all the councillors, contacted when a few years ago we began to think about the project to verify their willingness to sponsor, like Aife, the translation into Chinese of the volume, had responded in the affirmative, contributing substantially to the creation of a work that the Chinese have called "The Bible of Mediterranean cuisine".

“Culture, art, imagination", as councilor Mammi recalled, "are contained in Artusi 's book which is not just a recipe book, but a 360-degree work to be shared with the world”.

“Now in its eleventh translation", explained Laila Tentori , president of the Casa Artusi Foundation, "Science in the kitchen and the Art of eating well constitutes a milestone in promoting the beauty and goodness of our land on a global level This edition in Chinese required uncommon commitment and effort which also involved the Italian Cultural Institute in Beijing, guaranteeing a fundamental contribution".

“With the translation into Chinese of this important volume", reflected councilor Mauro Felicori , "today we see a small example of great collaboration created which must be an example for future initiatives". And the mayor of Forlimpopoli (FC) Milena Garavini also spoke about the value of mutual knowledge, expressing deep admiration for the work done, joined by Federico Roberto Antonelli , director of the Italian Cultural Institute, in connection from Beijing.

“In the numerous missions to China in which I participated", concluded Bagnara , "every time we talk about Italy the Chinese associate it with culture, beauty and the importance of the supply chain. So Pellegrino Artusi 's book translated into Chinese must represent the bible capable of bringing Italian beauty to the table: the Aife supply chain thus represents a link between our territory and the richness of the products we bring to the table".

Fondazione Casa Artusi together with Aife is already working to promote further volume promotion initiatives in China, which will materialize during this year.