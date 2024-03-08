Wine. Italian Trade Agency: 1 billion euros in exports thanks to Germany

At the German exhibition (10-12 March 2024), Italy is the most represented country, with 1,198 exhibitors

Italian wines are among the protagonists of ProWein 2024, one of the main international events dedicated to the world of wines and spirits, now in its thirtieth edition and which will take place in Düsseldorf, from 10 to 12 March. Italy confirms itself as the country with the largest representation with 1,198 exhibitors, out of the 5,320 total registered, who will have the opportunity to promote and let the approximately 50 thousand expected visitors from all over the world taste the best of Made in Italy wine.

A rich program of seminars and tastings has been organized in the Ice Agency space at ProWein 2024 which will allow you to learn the unique characteristics of Italian wines and discover new ones. “The world of wine is showing important signs of a slowdown, especially in the last part of 2023. We have no information of a trend reversal for the first months of 2024", declares Matteo Zoppas , president of Agenzia Ice.

"Today more than ever we must close ranks and intensify actions to support the category through all the tools of the country system. It is not the first time that we have experienced a moment of slowdown. There are various variables that have an impact and are emerging such as the economic repercussions of geopolitical tensions, destocking phenomena and changes in consumption habits, especially among younger people. Despite this scenario, Italy, with wine exports that exceeded 1 billion euros in 2023, has consolidated its position as the leading commercial partner of Germany. The appreciation by the German market for Made in Italy wine", concludes Zoppas , "has allowed us to maintain a market share of 39.6% with a positive trend for exports of sparkling wines, which increased by 6.8%, reaching 125 million euros".

Masterclasses will also be organized in the dedicated area in collaboration with 10 wine protection consortia present at ProWein 2024. Visitors to the Ice space at ProWein 2024 will also be able to taste the wines in the Top 100 Italian Wines ranking selected by Meininger-Verlag, the main specialized publisher in wines and drinks in Germany which selects the best Italian white, red, rosé and sparkling Italian wines.

This year Italy will be represented at the Meininger Award, the opening event organized by the publishing house on the eve of Prowein, where 22 wines from 11 consortia will be presented to an audience of around 500 professionals from the wine world.

The consortia and aggregating bodies that took part in the masterclasses are the following: 1) Consorzio Vino Custoza Doc; 2) Asolo Montello Wine Consortium; 3) Prosecco DOC Protection Consortium; 4) Consortium for the Protection of Franciacorta; 5) Consortium for the Protection of Doc Wines; 6) Of the Venices; 6) Morellino Di Scansano Docg Consortium; 7) Venice Wine Consortium; 8) Campania Region; 9) Vesuvius Wine Protection Consortium; 10) Uni. Doc Fvg.



