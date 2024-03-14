Olive Ficacci's turnover soars: reached 34 million euros, + 50% on 2020

The Castel Madama (Rome) company also enjoys an excellent positioning in countries where the olive is at home such as Spain, Greece and Portugal, as well as in Northern Europe, South Africa and South America, where Colombia counts as last market reached in the first quarter of 2024

Table olives, a global food trend characterized according to Unifol, the Italian Union of Olive Oil Families, by a world production that has progressively tripled over the last thirty years, in which Italy is among the top 7 players in the sector. Among the protagonists of this success, one of the most historic Italian brands stands out: Ficacci, a company from Castel Madama on the outskirts of Rome. Active in the production of olives, this year the company turns 60 and confirms constant growth both on the domestic market and on the international front. The 2023 turnover reaches 34 million euros, marking an increase of 50% compared to 2020 and + 15% compared to 2022.

Export data is increasingly performing, a segment that is experiencing constant growth year after year, reaching 20% of sales and a presence that extends to over 30 countries. Outside national borders, the United States is the market accounting for 45% of total exports. Japan, China and the Middle East are increasingly seeking the quality and innovation of Ficacci olives, appreciated as an appetizer for aperitifs. “Thanks to the innovation, quality and sustainable component of our products, we have rewritten the consumption parameters of our category", comments Romeo Ficacci , CEO and president of the Board of Directors. "For years we have been offering a natural premium product without additives and preservatives presented in FSC certified paper trays that reduce the use of plastic by 85%, winning assets in markets where consumers are increasingly sensitive to quality, the origin of the raw material and the environmental impact".

The Castel Madama company also enjoys an excellent positioning in countries where the olive is at home such as Spain, Greece and Portugal, as well as in Northern Europe, South Africa and South America, where Colombia is the last market reached in the first quarter of 2024. The positive growth in 2023, equal to +15% in value, can be attributed to the excellent performance achieved in large-scale retail trade, which accounts for 52% of the turnover and which in 2023 saw an increase equal to 10%, thanks to the acquisition of new market shares, which are added to the contracts just signed in recent months. In the Horeca segment, the Roman company achieved a 20% increase in overall turnover, not least the strong growth within the food industry which boasts +43% compared to 2022.

Data that demonstrates the productive strength of a company that today processes from 20 to 25 tons of olives per day, maturing, transforming and packaging the most valuable cultivars through a production plant with 12 semi-automatic lines, which meet the highest technological standards and of food safety.