Mortadella Bologna PGI: production increased in 2023
Sales and exports are also rising, especially in Germany and the United Kingdom
During 2023, 39.5 million kg of Mortadella Bologna PGI were produced and 33.3 million kg sold. Compared to 2022, production grew by 3.7% and sales by 0.4% (data provided by the control body Ifcq certifications). Cold cuts in trays confirm the ten-year growth trend, with an increase of 6.5%, proving the convenience of the format which continues to be chosen by consumers for its ease of use and consumption....
EFA News - European Food Agency
