Mortadella Bologna PGI: production increased in 2023

During 2023, 39.5 million kg of Mortadella Bologna PGI were produced and 33.3 million kg sold. Compared to 2022, production grew by 3.7% and sales by 0.4% (data provided by the control body Ifcq certifications). Cold cuts in trays confirm the ten-year growth trend, with an increase of 6.5%, proving the convenience of the format which continues to be chosen by consumers for its ease of use and consumption....