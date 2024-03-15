It does not receive public funding
Mortadella Bologna PGI: production increased in 2023

Sales and exports are also rising, especially in Germany and the United Kingdom

During 2023, 39.5 million kg of Mortadella Bologna PGI were produced and 33.3 million kg sold. Compared to 2022, production grew by 3.7% and sales by 0.4% (data provided by the control body Ifcq certifications). Cold cuts in trays confirm the ten-year growth trend, with an increase of 6.5%, proving the convenience of the format which continues to be chosen by consumers for its ease of use and consumption....

