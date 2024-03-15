Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Orsero, jump in net profit (+48%)
2023 revenues equal to 1.54 billion, dividend of Euro 60 cents (+71%)
The Ligurian fruit and vegetable group Orsero closed 2023 with revenues of 1.54 billion euros, an increase of 28.8% compared to 1.2 billion in 2022. Net profit stood at 48.1 million with an increase of 15.7 million (approximately +48.3%), the adjusted gross operating margin at 107.1 million (+40.8%). The board of directors proposed to the meeting, called for April 29, a dividend of 0.60 euros per share,...
lml - 39125
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency