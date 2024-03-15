Orsero, jump in net profit (+48%)

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Ligurian fruit and vegetable group Orsero closed 2023 with revenues of 1.54 billion euros, an increase of 28.8% compared to 1.2 billion in 2022. Net profit stood at 48.1 million with an increase of 15.7 million (approximately +48.3%), the adjusted gross operating margin at 107.1 million (+40.8%). The board of directors proposed to the meeting, called for April 29, a dividend of 0.60 euros per share,...