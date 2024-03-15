Valsoia, revenues grow but net profit drops

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Valsoia, a company specialized in the market of health food products and listed on Euronext Milan, closed 2023 with revenues of 112.82 million euros (+11.3% compared to 2022). Ebitda was equal to 12.51 million euros, a slight increase (+0.5%), with an operating margin percentage index of 11.1% compared to 12.3% in the 2022 financial year.The net profit for the period amounted to 7.22 million euros,...