Italian beer: export value grows (+16%) in the UK, USA and Ireland in 2023

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

In pubs, St. Patrick's Day is also celebrated with Italian beer, with imports into Ireland, Great Britain and the United States, which grew in value by 16% in 2023. This is what emerges from an analysis by Coldiretti on Istat data released on the occasion of Saint Patrick Day, which was celebrated on March 17, of which beer represents one of the best-known symbols. Exports to the three Anglo-Saxon...