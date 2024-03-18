Ponti: Stefano Casartelli new CEO

With the appointment of Stefano Casartelli in the role of CEO, Ponti SpA hires a figure not belonging to the Ponti family in its management for the first time. The well-known Piedmontese vinegar factory has confirmed Giacomo Ponti in the role of president, while the latter's cousin Lara Ponti ends her role as CEO to become vice-president.

"Faced with a growth in 2023 - after the crisis in raw materials and energy - we have decided to invest further in the development of the company by inserting a professional of value and experience, gained in leading companies in the food sector (Colussi, Star, Unilever) ", we read in a note from Ponti. “The addition of a non-family CEO is intended to bring diverse skills, capabilities and value into the company and provide further competitive momentum.”