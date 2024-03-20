Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Newlat food, sales up in 2023
Consolidated net profit jump to Euro 15.5 million (+135.2%)
President Mastrolia on Princes: "Great work in the acquisition attempt, British group with a turnover of about 2 billion Euros. Although the transaction had interesting strategic potential, Newlat considered that the current UK market environment required more caution".
