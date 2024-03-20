Newlat food, sales up in 2023

Industry Olive Ficacci's turnover soars: reached 34 million euros, + 50% on 2020

The USA is the second largest market after Italy. But those of Japan, China and the Middle East are also opening

The Castel Madama (Rome) company also enjoys an excellent positioning in countries where the olive is at home such as Spain, Greece and Portugal, as well as in Northern Europe, South Africa and South America, where Colombia counts as last market reached in the first quarter of 2024 more