The Dolce Vita Orient Express on the starting track

The dream train "La Dolce Vita Orient Express" officially opens the sale of tickets from April. The announcement was announced in Milan at the Duco Travel Summit 2024. The launch comes after the success of the "priority booking" phase started in December 2022, during which in a few months more than 400 cabins have already been booked.

The Dolce Vita Orient Express is the first initiative branded Orient Express, created by Arsenale and Orient Express, companies active in the luxury hospitality sector, with the support of Trenitalia-Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato, Fondazione Fs and Italian Tourist Trains, "designed for travellers looking for a unique experience, entirely made in Italy".

The dolce vita Orient Express provides nine "iconic" journeys, characterized by luxury, culture and history: the first departures are scheduled for spring 2025. Travelers can choose from 8 itineraries (depending on the season):

Coast to coast, Venice and Portofino; Beautiful Italy, Venice and Siena; Matera and Palena "The Italian Trans-Siberian" Montalcino, "Journey among Italian wines"; Monferrato "Wine and Truffle"; Southern Italy - Maratea and Palermo;

An exploration along the coast from Palermo to Rome, "Discovering the Tyrrhenian coast"; "The wonders of Sicily and the Mediterranean".

In collaboration with the best international chefs and sommeliers, travelers will enjoy a 5-star service, discovering the treasures and excellence of "made in Italy", savoring its gastronomy and the best Italian wines. At Roma Ostiense station, the La Dolce Vita Lounge will welcome passengers to offer them a relaxing experience before boarding, introducing the perfect climate to prepare them for an extraordinary journey.

The Italian initiative is part of the book of the new Orient Express, a project that had as its central part the restyling and modernization of 18 vintage carriages of the historic train CIWL (Compagnie Internationale des Wagons-Lits) of the 20/30’s, used in the past for commercial services. A project curated by Accor, the French hotellerie group that closed the agreement with Ma Group Ferroviaria to build the new luxury train.

"We have created a new segment of market: the cruises on track and the answer of the pre-booking has already given an important sign of the success of this initiative -explains Paolo Barletta ceo of Arsenale Group-. Italy can return to play a role of champion, as well as national, also international in the world of tourism intercepting more and more high-end tourism and creating a winning model. For this reason we decided to invest in a unique product, able to create the conditions to welcome millions of travelers in a new form, all Italian, slow, sustainable and luxury tourism".



