Despar Italy wins two PLMA's 2025 awards

Despar once again this year won two awards for as many branded products at "PLMA's 2025 International Salute to Excellence Awards," the prize given as part of the World of Private Label International Trade Show in Amsterdam, among the most important trade fairs dedicated to private labels organized by PLMA (Private Label Manufacturers Association). Standing out in this edition were "Bulgur & Quinoa all'ortolana Despar," winner in the category "vegetarian ready meals," and "Szechuan Pepper Despar Premium," ranked first in the category "herbs and spices".

In the motivations for the awards, the jury highlighted some special features of the award-winning products: for "Bulgur & Quinoa all'ortolana Despar", the taste, flavor and texture, palatability, as well as the quality and practicality of use of the product were highlighted. For the "Despar Premium Szechuan Pepper," the jury remarked on the uniqueness of the flavor, its special spiciness and the ease of the packaging for dosing.

In detail, Despar's "Bulgur & Quinoa all'ortolana" is a product from Despar's mainstream line that combines the richness of bulgur with the lightness of quinoa, a dish ready in minutes but without sacrificing taste, a perfect mix for a healthy, tasty and quick meal. The product's versatility allows it to be prepared in a pan, microwaved or enjoyed cold. This product is part of Despar's line of ready meals that also includes "Rice Salad with Vegetables," "Mediterranean-style Farro," and "Cous Cous with Vegetables".

"Despar Premium Szechuan Pepper," on the other hand, is a product belonging to the Premium product line; it is a spice with a unique, slightly spicy and pungent aroma and taste, ideal for enriching meat, fish and vegetable dishes with an exotic touch inspired by Asian cuisine. The product is part of the Premium Pepe line, which stands out for its uniqueness and high quality raw materials and also includes four other references: the "Pepe Cubeb 20g," "Cayenne pepper 22g," "Habanero pepper 25g," and "Green Jalapeno pepper 25g."

The award-winning Despar products were selected by PLMA's international jury from more than 550 references. Produced by 65 retailers from 24 different countries and divided into 81 categories, the products were judged on concept, taste and appearance, packaging, as well as value for money.

"We are proud to see our branded products rewarded once again in such a prestigious context as the International Salute to Excellence Awards -explains Filippo Fabbri, general manager of Despar Italia-. It is a pleasant confirmation of the goodness of the path taken: in the context of this award since 2016, in fact, our products have continued to receive recognition in different categories, testifying to our ability to innovate and successfully interpret the needs of consumers by covering market niches with products that stand out for quality and convenience. The private label is a fundamental pillar for us, in which we intend to continue to invest with the goal of reaching a market share of our MDD products of 25 percent by the end of the year, while continuing to work on innovation, sustainability, healthy nutrition and the enhancement of short supply chains, which represent the coordinates for the development of our private label".