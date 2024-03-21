Italy: Treviso Tiramisu becomes a traditional agri-food product

On the eve of the International Day dedicated to the most famous spoon dessert in the world (21 March), Treviso Tiramisu was included in the list of Traditional Agri-food Products of the Veneto by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry. The original recipe (eggs, sugar, mascarpone, ladyfingers, coffee and cocoa) of Treviso Tiramisu has been included in the ministerial list as a Traditional Agri-Food Product of the Veneto.

"This is an important recognition for the city and for the entire Tiramisu system, with enthusiasts and professionals, professionals and food and wine tourism workers who thus see the commitment of hard work carried out in recent years recognized" , said Francesco Redi of Twissen. "As the Tiramisù World Cup, we are particularly proud to have worked on the front line for the creation of the dossier that has allowed this success. The different interpretations of Tiramisù that we see every year in the competition are giving more and more resonance to the product which has its version here original and continues to be loved and eaten around the world."

Thus Paolo Caratossidis , president of the Venetian Cuisine Festival who created the entire dossier for regional specialties: "Veneto is a treasure chest of knowledge and flavors appreciated all over the world and this recognition rewards the commitment and passion of those who they spontaneously worked in managing the dossier and researching the sources. Venetian Cuisine is the first "fusion" cuisine in history and represents an exceptional tourist driver for the area, given the explosion of the so-called food and wine tourism".

During the press conference held at Le Beccherie in Treviso, Paolo Lai, owner of the restaurant "now considered the 'mother house' of Tiramisu, a place which, thanks to the history and tradition it brings with it, succeeds still attracts Italian and foreign tourists who come to the city".

To celebrate the result achieved together with the many enthusiasts, the cookbook which traditionally comes out on Tiramisù Day (and which collects the most curious recipes of the latest edition of the "most delicious challenge of the year") can be downloaded for free from 21 March at the direct link to the Tiramisù World Cup website.