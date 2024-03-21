Lactalis shopping in Portugal

Lactalis acquires the Portuguese cheese brand Sequeira & Sequeira. The French multinational will take over the production of cheese and the wholesale activities of the Portuguese cheese brand Paiva. The sum through which the transaction was concluded was not disclosed. The acquisition will lead to two Lactalis plants in Portugal: with the transaction, some 270 employees of the group will join the approximately 450 people already working for the French brand in Portugal.

Sequeira & Sequeira is, first of all, a wholesaler who switched to food production in 1992, when he acquired the cheese producer Lacticínios do Paiva, neto in 1933, of which the French company known for other cheese brands such as President, Galbani and Parmalat now becomes its own. Lactalis, as we said, will also acquire the wholesale activities of Sequeira & Sequeira in Portugal, Mozambique and Cape Verde.

Sequeira & Sequeira was founded in 1986 in Vouzela and today, through the Lacticínios do Paiva factory in Lamego, produces cheeses ranging from traditional flamengos and curados to fresh cheeses, with the main brand Paiva. Brothers José Sequeira and António Sequeira took over the company founded by their father.

"We are happy with the union of these two family businesses, driven by common values -explains Miguel Romão, general manager of Lactalis in Portugal-. Lactalis will be able to develop the production and sale of local cheeses in Portugal, thus completing the existing offer in the country. The wholesale business will enable us to strengthen distribution and export activities.

"This agreement -underline in a joint statement the Sequeira brothers- with one of the world’s leading dairy companies recognizes the hard work of all workers of both Sequeira & Sequeira and Lacticínios do Paiva, and the quality of its operations and exceptional products. We are confident that Lactalis will continue to develop its activities and embrace the growth opportunities that lie ahead".