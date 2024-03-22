Heineken launches new campaign "Cheers To The Real Hardcore Fans"

Heineken celebrates the UEFA Champions League season with the new campaign "Cheers To The Real Hardcore Fans", starting from 24 March on the main television networks Mediaset, Sky, Discovery and on the digital platforms that allow us to focus and hit more aimed at those interested in football (or our die-hard fans) - with the support of the consolidated global platform "Fresher Football", committed to making football a more inclusive sport and a lively opportunity for sharing.

The campaign, in the perfect irreverent style of the brand, aims to make the playing field an equal space where the values of inclusion and diversity are celebrated, and to revolutionize the meaning of a true passionate or "Die-hard" fan, redeveloping a title sometimes associated with negative behaviors in the stadium stands and beyond. Italian fans will also be heavily represented, precisely to underline the passion that has always characterized Italy itself.

The heart of the campaign, created by the creative agency LePub, is the new 30" TV commercial directed by Australian director Mark Molloy , which portrays people's limitless passion with a humorous touch: father and daughter sleepily await the start of the tune in to the match in Singapore at 02:30 in the morning; a girl calls the dog after her idol "Totti"; a young couple anxiously searches for the "lucky sock" before the match begins.

However, what accompanies all types of fans is a good Heineken which is always at the fans' side to support them not only in their passions but to give a message of inclusiveness, on and off the playing field. Because being a "true fan" depends on how you express your love for football and sport. A toast therefore to the superstitious, faithful, sleepless fans; in short, a toast to the fans, the real ones, whoever they are.

To find out more about how Heineken is helping to renew football's outlook and promote a more positive and inclusive experience for all fans, please visit: https://www.heineken.com/it/it/realhardcorefans.