Coppa di Parma: 2023 turnover at 73 million euros, growing volumes (+7%)

A consumer turnover of 73 million euros, with growth in the Canadian market reaching almost half of the overall exports. These are the main data for 2023 communicated by the Consortium for the Protection of Coppa di Parma PGI, which includes 21 associated companies for a sector with over 500 employees between direct employees and workers linked to related industries.In 2023 the volume of certified...