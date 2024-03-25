Macfrut presented at fruit and vegetable markets in Madrid and Barcelona

Last weekend, a Macfrut presentation tour took place in the fruit and vegetable markets of Madrid and Barcelona, the largest in Spain and among the most important wholesale markets in Europe. The interest shown by wholesalers has been significant and 22 companies have already signed up to participate in the 41st edition of the fair scheduled at the Rimini Expo Center from 8 to 10 May 2024.

Among these, from Mercamadrid, the following will take part: Grupo Guerrero, Eurobanan, Frutos Hermanos Montes, Frutas Candil, Cherry World, Frutinter, Sat Agricola Perichan, Patatas Meléndez. These instead from Mercabarna: Cmr group, Frutas Diego Martínez, Hermanos Fernández, Cultivar, Fruiver, Frutas y Hortalizas Flores, Iberian Premium Fruits (naranjas torres).

The interest of wholesalers, most of whom also have an external warehouse with which they provide modern distribution, is to meet exporters of apples, kiwis and table grapes which are the best-selling Italian products on the Spanish market. There is also a lot of interest for exporters from Africa or Latin America who need the general markets as a service platform.

The peculiar format of Macfrut is increasingly appreciated, which attracts above all medium-sized companies that seek not only business but also knowledge, and they particularly appreciate the B2B platform set up for exhibitors which allows them to plan meetings before the trade fair event.