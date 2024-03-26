Exica: two young men at the top of the company

At the same time, the group establishes its division into a production company and a commercial one

Exica has formalized the passing of the baton at the top of the company. Edoardo Rovetta, born in 1999, becomes CEO with universal delegation, while Emanuele Rovetta , born in 1997, takes on the role of CEO with commercial delegation. At the same time, the company sanctioned its division into two companies - Borgnino Vittorio Srl for the production part and Exica Srl for the commercial part - in line with the two main growth vectors pursued in recent years. A choice that confirms Italy's primacy in Europe in the context of generational transfer in family-run businesses: approximately 90% of the top 100 Italian family groups are in fact controlled by a CEO within the family. This is a fundamental choice for the Italian economic fabric, considering that family businesses make up around 90% of the total and generate 80% of the GDP, employing 75% of the population.

Exica was founded in 1908, when the parents of Vittorio Borgnino – great-grandfather of Edoardo and Emanuele Rovetta – decided to expand the previous commercial activity transforming it into a modern wholesale reality located in via Borgo Dora, in Turin, near Porta Palazzo, then moved in the 1930s to the city's General Markets. On this occasion, the company broadened its horizons on international markets, starting the first imports of dried fruit from foreign producing countries. After the stop imposed by the Second World War and the subsequent economic boom, the company expanded and in the early 1980s the current production complex was born in the town of Grugliasco, on the outskirts of Turin, not far from the place where, years later , the Turin Agro-Food Center will be established.

In recent years Exica - under the leadership of Vittorio Rovetta - has moved towards renewal, diversifying its production, investing in products aimed at consumption and differentiating its sales channels, with two operational offices, an e-commerce , two retail outlets and an active bistro between Pinerolo and Turin. The company's choices have led to constant growth, with 2023 closing on a positive note - despite the geopolitical and climatic instabilities with related repercussions on the market - and with a turnover of around 14 million euros.

In communicating the passing of the baton to his children, Vittorio Rovetta states: "I will naturally continue to be part of this great family project with the same passion as always, supporting the two new CEOs in their vision and their future projects". "We joyfully take up the family and entrepreneurial legacy, with the aim of increasingly consolidating our historic strengths and at the same time grasping the new possibilities offered by the contemporary market, with the usual commitment and passion", Edoardo and Emanuele Rovetta affirm.