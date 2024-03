La Design Week di Milano apre le porte della Chiquita House

Fairs Cibus 2024: record edition expected

Mascarino (Federalimentare): "Important occasion, more and more confidence in our products abroad"

The 22nd edition of the event, scheduled at Fiere di Parma, from 7 to 10 May, was presented at Italian Minister of Agricolture. “The future of Made in Italy Food", declared Antonio Cellie, CEO of Fiere di Parma, "will depend on its ability to continue to innovate and invest while remaining faithful to traditions and territories". more