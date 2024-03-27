Cvc: after Italy, Iberian shopping for the English fund

After the recent Italian shopping with the acquisition of La Piadineria, the British fund Cvc, one of the leading managers of private markets globally, announces the investment in Grupo Monbake, leader in the frozen dough sector in Spain, to support further growth. Cvc will acquire the entire stake in Grupo Monbake previously held by Ardian, one of the leading private equity companies in the world, and its co-investors in this project: Alantra, Artá and Landon. The transaction price was not disclosed.

Monbake was created in february 2018, when Ardian bought the Berlys and Bellsolá companies independently, with the aim of leading the frozen dough industry in Spain. During the years in which Ardian has been part of Monbake, the company has consolidated its position as one of the three main producers and distributors of frozen pastry at the national level, with a solid commercial and industrial structure and a wide network of shops.

After six years of supporting the company’s national and global growth and with the initial goals achieved, Ardian believes the investment cycle has ended, and allows Cvc to lead the next phase of Monbake’s growth. The new shareholder has a deep experience in the sector and approves the roadmap defined for the company: it will support the daily operations of the company, underlines the official statement, "and is committed to supporting the current management team and global expansion strategy", in addition to the current focus on employment, quality, innovation, the commitment to long-term relationships with suppliers and customer service in over 30 countries where it currently operates.

"We would like to thank Ardian for the strong support and commitment to the growth of Monbake in the last six years -underlines Aurelio Antuña, ceo of Monbake-. At the same time, we are proud of Cvc’s decision to support our company in its phase of consolidation and continuous growth. We believe that Cvc is the right partner to take Monbake to the next level".

"We are honored to become the new partner of Monbake, offering our experience and our proven experience in the industry to support the growth of the company -adds José Antonio Torre de Silva, partner of Cvc-. We have full confidence in the management team and will work closely with them to implement the company’s global growth strategy and strengthen its innovation capabilities for the company’s global growth strategy and strengthen its innovation capabilities for ensure its position as an industry leader".