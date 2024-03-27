Dispensa Emilia: two new restaurants in the heart of Veneto

Dispensa Emilia continues its growth in the North East expanding with two new restaurants a few kilometers from the center of Padua. The first will open tomorrow March 28 in the shopping center Le Brentelle of Rubano, in Via della Provvidenza 1. The second will open on April 18 in the shopping center Ipercity of Albignasego, in Via Verga 1.

The new restaurants Dispensa Emilia in Rubano and Albignasego will both be welcoming and spacious: the first with 190 square meters and 80 seats in the food court, the second with 190 square meters and 100 seats in the gallery. Together they will give job to 35 new operators in the Venetian territory. Both will be open 7 days a week from 11 to 21, and will also offer the opportunity to use the delivery service to get home the goodness of the pantry just prepared.

"This double opening inside the two main shopping centers of the Padua belt is part of the expansion strategy in Triveneto, suggested by the solid growth of our restaurant in Verona Adigeo and the recent inauguration at the shopping center Valecenter Marcon -explains Alessandro Medi, ceo of Dispensa Emilia-. We have carefully studied the area of Padua, and we are convinced that the presence of our restaurant can be an excellent opportunity to complete the existing food offer with a transversal and innovative format such as that of Dispensa Emilia that, Based on the specialties of Emilia, it is usually chosen for lunch and dinner, for a break for those who work in the area, for an outing with friends or family for the many residents".

Also the choice to open in two medium-sized shopping centers, the official statement underlines, is in line with the philosophy of the Modena brand, "always attentive to customer loyalty and spokesperson of the informal and friendly mood typical of the Emilian hospitality". Not only tigelle, cold cuts and fried dumplings, but also the first dishes of the Emilian tradition will be the protagonists of the table: from fresh pasta, with strozzapreti, gramigna and the legendary tagliatelle, up to the stuffed pasta with the unmissable tortellini, the pumpkin tortelloni, those of ricotta and spinach and the iconic lasagna.

"We expect a great welcome for our first courses with seasonings prepared by hand in our kitchen, which we believe will complete a segment of offer today little manned -adds Medi-. We are proud to continue to act as ambassadors also to the spread of our fried dumplings and artisanal tigelle, which are so difficult to find outside Emilia".

Dispensa Emilia was founded in Modena in 2004, and is the first example in Italy of traditional catering with fast service. It all starts with the entrepreneurial intuition of the founder Alfiero Fucelli: offering the quality of the typical Emilian cuisine in a modern and technological key, with a new format that combines the advantages of fast food (fast service, low price) to the restaurant: table service, fresh and freshly prepared ingredients, warm and welcoming environment. Today the brand has 41 restaurants in 6 regions: Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany and Veneto. In 2018, Dispensa Emilia opens its doors to Investindustrial, a leading investment company in Europe, which is now owned by the majority of the company.



